It's no secret that coffee has become a huge part of life in the U.S., with more than two-thirds of Americans saying they rely on it to get them going in the morning and into the afternoons. Coffee has also taken over the workplace, and even social gatherings.

As the demand for this cherished brew continues to soar, one company is redefining the coffee landscape, pledging to serve a great cup of joe and a sustainable, conscience-driven experience to the masses.

Liberty Beans Coffee Co. (LBCC) was founded by the dynamic duo of seasoned chef Jim Morton and Ph.D. scientist Diane, and this coffee roaster business goes beyond crafting exceptional flavor.

The founders' passion for creating a unique flavor profile began during the coronavirus pandemic when they stumbled upon a world of coffee varieties for the first time. They blind-tasted their creations, imitating coffee expert James Hoffman's famous "Bibles of Coffee" to create an experience unlike any other. They began with a one-pound used roaster in their garage, selling to their local community. The duo's business plan was successful enough to build a loyal consumer base and even draw in external investment.

Jim Morton, the chef, shares his daily experiences while working with his wife, Diane, such as, "I often express the flavor notes of Coco, Cinnamon, and Roasted nuts, to which she responds, 'I don't taste Cocoa or Cinnamon, I just know I like the coffee.' It is the palate I have developed over years within the culinary space that allows me to pick up on such nuances. It has allowed me to determine whether a particular coffee is best sold as a stand-alone origin or as part of a blended offering. I do consider the addition of other coffees to enhance the flavor. Our blends are often our most successful products." However, Liberty Bean's mission extends beyond flavor innovation.

Inspired by the rapid sales of popcorn, candy, and wrapping paper for charitable causes, the founders began customizing coffee bags for organizations. This initiative successfully raises funds for schools, sports teams, animal shelters, police associations, and Navy cadets. "40% of our business goes into fundraising. Every bag we sell is an opportunity to make a positive impact in our community," proudly shares the co-founder, Diane.

One of Liberty Beans Coffee Co.'s impactful creations is the 68 W Dark Roast, named after the call sign for army combat medics. Beyond delivering a rich, bold flavor, this blend carries a deeper significance. For every bag sold, the company donates a dollar to the USO Foundation, honoring soldiers and their families who have served. It's a brew with a purpose, transforming a daily ritual into a meaningful contribution.

The success of Liberty Beans is rooted in its meticulous roasting process, a dance of culinary expertise and scientific precision. Taking approximately 16 minutes, the company ensures every cup of coffee is a symphony of flavors.

Liberty Beans, with its responsible practices, has also transitioned to biodegradable and compostable coffee pods.

"Sustainability isn't just a choice; it's a responsibility. Our switch to biodegradable pods is a small step towards a more conscious future," emphasizes Jim.

Liberty Beans' Amber Waves Blend stands as an example of inclusivity in the coffee sector, bridging the gender gap. Exclusively featuring beans from women-owned farms in economically challenged countries like Guatemala, Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Kenya, this blend pays homage to the resilience of women in the coffee trade. The blend, made from 100% Arabica beans, stands as a tribute to their strength and contribution.

Liberty Beans' recent relocation to Charleston was accompanied by the launch of the Lowcountry's Sunrise Breakfast Blend, a regional blend that demonstrates the brand's flexibility and dedication to serving authentic local flavors. While business success is a big part of Jim's story, it's not the only reason he's here. As a culinary arts teacher, he's passionate about inspiring young people to pursue their dreams. Liberty Beans is his way of showing them that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Liberty Beans has made a name for itself by providing high-quality, socially responsible coffee. They've been recognized for their work by receiving Packaging Excellence awards and earning the title of "Best of New Jersey Coffee" in just two years. Moving forward, the company is looking to expand its retail presence and bring more people into contact with their freshly roasted coffee. They want to keep providing top-notch coffee in small, family-run, and independent stores, while expanding their services across the country to reach as many Americans as possible.

"Myself and Diane are proud Americans, and we take pride in our son's service in the US Army, which is the foundation upon which led to our patriotic-themed brand. We feel fortunate to be a small part of the morning routine of so many hard-working Americans, and look forward to many more in the future," says Jim.