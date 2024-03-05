The U.S. Department of Education announced a record-breaking $14 million fine for Liberty University, citing violations of campus crime reporting laws. The fine, the largest for Clery Act violations, follows a two-year federal investigation revealing systematic underreporting of complaints and discouragement of student reporting.

As part of the settlement, the conservative Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, will allocate an additional $2 million for Clery Act-compliant campus safety improvements, reported CNN. Founded by the late Jerry Falwell, the university will undergo two years of strict monitoring to ensure adherence to safety guidelines.

Rich Cordray, Chief Operating Officer for Student Aid, emphasized the Clery Act's goal of fostering "safe and secure campus communities" through transparent reporting, NBC News said. The Department of Education remains committed to holding institutions accountable for compliance lapses.

The unprecedented fine and increased oversight highlight efforts to address serious violations at Liberty University and uphold national campus safety standards.