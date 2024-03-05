Liberty University Faces Historic $14 Million Fine For Campus Crime Reporting Violations
The U.S. Department of Education announced a record-breaking $14 million fine for Liberty University, citing violations of campus crime reporting laws. The fine, the largest for Clery Act violations, follows a two-year federal investigation revealing systematic underreporting of complaints and discouragement of student reporting.
As part of the settlement, the conservative Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, will allocate an additional $2 million for Clery Act-compliant campus safety improvements, reported CNN. Founded by the late Jerry Falwell, the university will undergo two years of strict monitoring to ensure adherence to safety guidelines.
Rich Cordray, Chief Operating Officer for Student Aid, emphasized the Clery Act's goal of fostering "safe and secure campus communities" through transparent reporting, NBC News said. The Department of Education remains committed to holding institutions accountable for compliance lapses.
The unprecedented fine and increased oversight highlight efforts to address serious violations at Liberty University and uphold national campus safety standards.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Supercharged EU Armed - At Last - To Take On Tech Titans
-
Women Battle On For Equality In Top Business Jobs
-
Supreme Court Unanimously Backs Trump's Colorado Primary Ballot Eligibility
-
ChatGPT-rival Anthropic Releases More Powerful AI
-
Global Education Ranking: US Leads List With UK, Germany Close Behind
-
43 Countries Demand Independent Investigation Into Navalny's Death, Putin's Role
-
Conspiracy Theories Gain New Life As US Campaign Unfolds
-
Americans Call For Return To Pensions Amid Retirement Anxiety
-
'Very Worried': Scientists Fret As Antarctic Sea Ice Dwindles
-
'Difficult Discussions' As WTO Talks Extended For Third Time