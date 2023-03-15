KEY POINTS Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram Tuesday

The "Mean Girls" star shared a snap of a white onesie with the words "coming soon"

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and more congratulated the soon-to-be mom

Lindsay Lohan will soon be a mom for the first time.

The "Mean Girls" star announced via Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan, 36, shared a photo of a white onesie with the words, "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote in the caption, tagging Shammas in the post.

"She is feeling great and she is thrilled," Lohan's rep told Page Six.

Lohan received congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including new mom Paris Hilton.

"Congratulations, love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!" Hilton wrote in the comments section of Lohan's post.

Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, commented, "I am so happy for you."

"Exactly how happy are we for you? THE LIMIT DOES NOT EXIST," the account of the charity organization Save The Children commented, quoting Lohan's character in "Mean Girls."

"Congratulations!! So happy for you," reality star Melissa Gorga wrote along with praying and black hearts emoji.

"My entire generation is loving this right now. I can guarantee it," a fan wrote.

Lohan's "Mean Girls" co-stars Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried also congratulated her on the pregnancy.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Seyfried commented, while Chabert added, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting."

Lohan's rep confirmed in July 2022 that the actress tied the knot with Shammas, a financier, after they announced their engagement in November 2021.

"I can confirm Lindsay Lohan is married," her rep told Page Six at the time.

Shortly before their marriage made headlines, Lohan called Shammas her "husband" in a birthday post on Instagram.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan wrote alongside a sweet photo of them together. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. [red heart emoji] Every woman should feel like this every day."

The "Parent Trap" star announced her engagement in 2021 by sharing sweet photos of them on Instagram, where she could be seen rocking a huge bling on her left ring finger.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love [ring emoji] 11.11.21," she wrote in the caption.

Following their wedding, the couple traveled to Turkey for a post-wedding vacation, with Lohan sharing highlights from their romantic getaway via Instagram at the time. "Fun in the sun!" she captioned one of her posts.

In November last year, Lohan and Shammas made their red carpet debut as a couple at a screening for the actress' Netflix movie, "Falling For Christmas," in New York City.