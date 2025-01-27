Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spoke out against President Trump's decision to issue blanket pardons for the involved in the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, cautioning that such pardons could encourage more violence.

"He had the legal authority to do it," Graham said on NBC's Meet the Press, while acknowledging Trump's authority. "But I fear that you will get more violence. Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently I think was a mistake, because it seems to suggest that's an okay thing to do."

RINO Sen Lindsey Graham calls President Trump's decision to pardon January 6th prisoners a mistake



He indicates the power of Presidential pardon powers may now be revisited



pic.twitter.com/5Lv1eGttHB — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 26, 2025

Graham's disapproval extended to both parties and comes amid bipartisan outrage over Biden's pardon of a drug trafficker tied to a double murder of mother and child.

"Biden pardoned half his family going out the door. I think most Americans, if this continues, to see this as an abuse of the pardon power, that we'll revisit the pardon power of the president if this continues. But as to pardoning violent people who beat up cops, I think that's a mistake," Graham said.

"I don't like the idea of bailing people out of jail or pardoning people who burn down cities and beat up cops, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," he added.

Moderator Kristen Welker also asked about the signal these pardons might send to officers who were harmed on January 6th.

"There's really been no better supporter of law enforcement in general," Graham asserted. "But law enforcement didn't like this. He said it during the campaign, he's not tricking people. You know, Biden promised not to pardon his family; he did. Trump said, 'I'm going to pardon these people.' So the fact that he did it is no surprise."

Graham's stance on Trump's pardons drew sharp criticism from Republicans on X, labeling him a "RINO" (Republican In Name Only).

Senator Graham calls Trump's decision to pardon January 6th protestors a "mistake."



I’m one of those J6 Prisoners who received a pardon and Lindsey is a RINO POS.



pic.twitter.com/9WmqVX7xad — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 26, 2025

Actions speak louder than words. And Lindsey Graham is a COWARD — Chris Christie Fan (@Christie4Pres) January 26, 2025

"I'm one of those J6 prisoners who received a pardon and Lindsey is a RINO", Derrick Evans posted.

"Actions speak louder than words, Lindsey Graham is a COWARD," another user posted.