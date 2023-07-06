KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa made Spotify history with her solo song "Money"

BLACKPINK's Lisa made history and broke her group's record after her track "Money" became the most streamed song by a female K-pop act on Spotify.

The Thai rapper and singer's solo song "Money" is currently the most streamed song by a female K-pop act in Spotify history with over 814.1 million streams, surpassing BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," which has 813.6 million streams, according to Chart Data.

Lisa released "Money" on Sept. 10, 2021.

According to @LISAonSpotify, a fan account dedicated to Lisa's Spotify chart updates, the idol's "Money" is the fifth most streamed song by a K-pop act overall on the platform.

In addition to this, Lisa also set a new record as the fastest female K-pop act to achieve this feat. Lisa's solo song surpassed 800 million streams on the music platform 657 days after its release, according to Allkpop.

The record was reportedly previously held by BLACKPINK, whose song "How You Like That" surpassed 800 million streams in 1,079 days.

The new record set by "Money" makes Lisa the first and only K-pop solo act to achieve 800 million streams on Spotify for a single song.

However, this isn't the only milestone reached by Lisa's solo song. In November 2021, "Money" made Lisa the longest-running K-pop solo female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 by spending two weeks on the chart.

In June 2022, the exclusive performance video for "Money" by Lisa surpassed 600 million views on YouTube just 269 days after its release, making it the fastest video to reach such a milestone.

Lisa's "Money" broke the record that was previously held by her co-member Jennie with the music video of "Solo."

Recently, in April, the performance video surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, making it the fastest K-pop video by a female soloist to reach this milestone, according to Chart Data.

As of press time, the performance video, which premiered on Sept. 23, 2021, has already gained over 859.3 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Lisa's album "LALISA" is also the most streamed solo album on Spotify, according to Allkpop. Per the Guinness World Records, "LALISA" is the first album by a solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In other news, Lisa and her BLACKPINK bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé recently made history by becoming the first-ever South Korean band to headline a major U.K. music festival.

The girl group headlined the 2023 BST Hyde Park Sunday, performing to a sold-out crowd of 65,000. They were joined by special guests: South Korean indie band The Rose, Caity Baser, Sabrina Carpenter, Rebecca Black, Mae Stephens, Peach PRC, Mazie, Annika Bennett, Sarah Crean and Spider.

After performing in London, BLACKPINK will resume its "Born Pink World Tour" at Stade De France in Paris on July 15. This will be followed by stops in Vietnam's Hanoi, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles until August.