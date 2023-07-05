KEY POINTS An official Vietnamese government page allegedly posted a setlist for BLACKPINK's concert

YG Entertainment responded to the reports about the allegedly leaked setlist for BLACKPINK's "Born Pink World Tour" stop in Hanoi, Vietnam.

An official Vietnamese government page (Thông tin Chính phủ) on Facebook allegedly posted the setlist for BLACKPINK's two-day concert in Vietnam Tuesday.

As of press time, the post is still up on the page. However, the photo attachments of the alleged setlist have since been deleted.

VIETNAM GOVERNMENT RELEASED THE LIST OF 13 APPROVED SONGS (LICENSED) FOR THE @BLACKPINK ART PERFORMANCE IN HANOI.



ICE CREAM and KISS AND MAKE UP have been included. As the members solos are not mentioned, it’s unclear if this will the the final setlist.



According to the… pic.twitter.com/m4I8xI5hH7 — BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE (@BLACKPINKGLOBAL) July 4, 2023

In the previously uploaded photos, there were allegedly 13 approved songs for the BLACKPINK concert in Hanoi. Part of the caption of the post said that the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism requires music played at the concert to comply with government regulations.

When the post circulated online, fans of BLACKPINK – more popularly known as BLINKs – found the number of songs unreasonable because of how expensive the concert tickets are.

Tickets for the "Born Pink World Tour" in Vietnam are approximately 10 million Vietnamese dongs ($421), according to Star News Korea.

BLINKs were also disappointed to see that no solo songs of the members made it to the alleged setlist.

13 songs and 10 million VND for the VIP 🫠 Can s.o who have gone to the concert can tell me if this was a reasonable price? — 🍡& 🐟🍌 (@ashsusanoo) July 4, 2023

"13 songs and 10 million VND for the VIP? Can [someone] who [has] gone to the concert tell me if this was a reasonable price?" commented one user, while another one questioned, "This seems like an odd setlist. No '[How You Like That],' '[Pink Venom]' or '[Kill This Love]'?"

On Wednesday, a representative from YG Entertainment denied that the setlist circulating online was true, as reported by Allkpop.

"The setlist of [BLACKPINK's] Vietnamese concert circulating online is not true. We will proceed as usual with the normal tour procedures," said YG's representative.

BLACKPINK confirmed on June 26 that its "Born Pink World Tour" will be making a stop at Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 29 and 30. The two-day concert will be held at the My Dinh National Stadium.

The event will not only mark the first time the South Korean girl group will be performing live in front of Vietnamese fans, but it will also be a history-making one since the group will be the first-ever K-pop act to headline a stadium concert in the Southeast Asian country.

The My Dinh National Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is a common venue for big sporting events in Asia, including the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. It has also hosted other K-Pop events, such as the Music Bank World Tour in 2015 and KCON in 2022.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa will be coming from their Paris stop on July 15 before making their way to the Vietnam stop of their world tour.