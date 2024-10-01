KEY POINTS $NEIRO leads the pack for September, spiking by over 2,061% in the last 30 days

$SPX comes in second, building on its dream of hitting a $69 trillion market cap

$GIKO is third, performing well on Solana, even beating $SPX on Monday

The cryptocurrency industry is a giant movement that has broken the barriers of traditional finance, but memecoins are a revolution of their own as they drive much engagement and some attention to political or philanthropic causes.

While memecoins are significantly far from reaching the same levels of success as that of Bitcoin, the world's top digital currency by market value, the communities behind them are the heart of the business. The communities' activity drives engagement, and in turn, gains for users.

Here's a list of the Top 5 gainers for the month of September, as per data from CoinGecko.

$NEIRO – The Binance-Listed Heir of $DOGE

NEIRO, which is described by the team behind the token as "the heir of Doge," the world's largest memecoin by market cap, has had an extremely positive run since its launch in August. Dogecoin (DOGE), which is based on Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu dog whose passing in May was felt deeply by the memecoin space. Kabosu's family adopted Neiro, which triggered a wave of new hope for the internet community that helped Kabosu skyrocket to fame.

The token had a fairly flat movement in the first weeks since launching, but after it was listed on crypto exchange titan Binance, it skyrocketed by over 597% and has since largely been on an uptrend.

NEIRO is up by 2,061.1% in the last 30 days, and has been on a 229% rally in the past two weeks. It increased by over 10% in the last day amid continuing engagement from the NEIRO community.

As a token "led by the community and inspired by legacy, NEIRO is making a statement. The token's original creator rugged the project, but the community took it upon themselves to take over, hitting many milestones in recent weeks, including the Binance listing and a donation to the shelter that once housed Neiro, the real-life dog that inspired the memecoin.

NEIRO has a market cap of over $487.3 million. By comparison, its "brother," Dogecoin, has a has a $17.2 billion market value, but with NEIRO's recent performance, it can be well on the way toward catching up to its big bro.

$SPX – Toward The $69T Dream

SPX6800 (SPX), was inspired by internet culture, but with an ambitious dream of hitting a $69 trillion market value in the future.

SPX logged a 1,724.1% spike in the past month and is up by over 64% in the last 24 hours. It is most popularly traded on Raydium and continues to grow its community. More than a month since its launch, SPX is currently at a market cap of over $167 million – not quite close to its goal.

On the other hand, it has a growing community pushing it forward. With strong support, it may soon manifest its vision of "a new financial epoch, where meme tokens capture the imagination and wallets of investors worldwide, proving once and for all that in the digital age, the size of your number truly is everything."

$GIKO – The 1st Cat on the Internet

Giko Cat (GIKO) is dubbed as the "first cat on the intrnt." Live on Solana and popular on Raydium, the memecoin has been promoted by Ansem, a controversial but well-followed figure in crypto.

GIKO is up by over 1,500% in the last 30 days, and has seen staggering growth in the last few weeks. It surged by over 1,300% in the last week, and has been rallying by more than 2,000% in the past 14 days. In the last day alone, GIKO spiked by over 110%.

While GIKO isn't nearly as huge as NEIRO or DOGE, some crypto outlets have been paying attention to its growth, including its stellar performance on Solana in recent days, beating SPX on Monday.

Other Top Gainers in September

In fourth place for the September ranked tokens is BLUB, described as "a dirty fish in the waters of the Sui ocean." The memecoin is turning two months old on Wednesday, just in time for celebrations following its great performance in the last 30 days, being up by over 1,200%.

Completing the Top 5 is REEF, which rallied by more than 571% in September, which particularly had a superb run in the second half of the month. The token is the native cryptocurrency of the EVM-compatible blockchain Reef, which promises "no wasteful mining."

Honorable mentions to complete the Top 10 are enqAI (ENQAI), Joe Coin (JOE), Monkey Pox (POX), UXLINK, and LandWolf (WOLF).