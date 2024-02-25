In a devastating incident that unfolded on Friday, a fire erupted on the third floor of a six-story building in Harlem, Upper Manhattan, claiming one life and leaving 17 individuals injured. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded swiftly to the scene, revealing that the blaze was fuelled by a lithium-ion battery.

The blaze, which ignited around 2 p.m., prompted a dramatic response from FDNY crews. Disturbing footage captured firefighters being lowered by ropes from the roof to rescue occupants stranded on upper floors.

FDNY Chief of Operations John Hodgens told The Hamilton Spectator that a door of the burning apartment was left open, and the flames through the door blocked the stairwell hampering the rescue operations.

The incident sheds light on a disturbing trend in the city, with numerous fires linked to lithium-ion batteries commonly found in electric bikes and scooters. The FDNY has consistently issued warnings and safety tips regarding the use and charging of these batteries.

Just a day after the fire tore through the building in Hamilton Heights, FDNY Fire Marshals determined the cause of the incident. Residents were left trapped on fire escapes, desperately seeking escape routes as smoke and fire engulfed the hallways.

FDNY crews executed three rope rescues – an unprecedented measure considering the department typically performs one or two such rescues in an entire year. FDNY officials described the fire as "very challenging," emphasizing the rarity of multiple rope rescues due to the extreme danger faced by firefighters, NBC New York reported.

During an urgent Friday evening news conference, fire officials disclosed that among the 17 individuals injured, four were in critical condition at the hospital. Shockingly, three of those critical cases were individuals saved in the daring rope rescues.