LL Flooring, Formerly Lumber Liquidators, Decides Not To Liquidate After All
The bankrupt company said it struck a last-minute deal for a 'going-concern sale'
The bankrupt company formerly known as Lumber Liquidators plans to avoid liquidating itself through a deal with the founder's private equity firm.
Richmond, Virginia-based LL Flooring, which late last month said it would sell off its assets and close all its stores, has instead struck a last-minute deal for a "going-concern sale" to F9 Investments.
Miami-based F9 is led by Thomas Sullivan, who founded Lumber Liquidators in 1994, Washington, DC-area radio station WTOP reported Monday.
Under the terms of the deal, F9 will pay an unspecified amount to acquire and run 219 LL Flooring stores, along with the company's inventory, website, distribution center in Sandston, Virginia, and other assets.
"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with F9 Investments for a going-concern sale following significant efforts by our team and advisors to preserve the business and maintain ongoing operations," LL Flooring CEO Charles Tyson said in a statement late Friday.
The deal is expected to save thousands of jobs, WTOP said.
LL Flooring filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 11 and began a voluntary reorganization that involved going-out-of-business sales at 94 stores before switching to a full liquidation plan on Aug. 30.
The sale to F9 is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval and both sides hope to have it wrapped up by the end of September, according to Friday's announcement.
LL Flooring's stock was trading early Monday at 1.5 cents a share, down from $3.83 at the start of the year and an all-time high of $119.44 in November 2013.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
The End Of Olympic Escapism For Gloomy France
-
Smoke And Screams: The Horror Of Kenya's School Dorm Inferno
-
Genitalia From Girls Mutilated In I. Coast Sold For Magic
-
Sporting A Feathered Headdress, Pope Finds 'Eden' In Papua New Guinea
-
JD Vance Refuses To Condemn Tucker Carlson For Interviewing, Praising Holocaust Denier
-
US Job Gains Miss Expectations In August As Labor Market Cools
-
Trump Insists Kids Are Returning Home After School Day With Sex-Change Surgery; Social Media Erupts
-
Woman Who Triggered Trump's Wildly Disjointed Child Care Ramble Calls It 'Insulting'
-
Furious Trump Attacks 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney After He Announces Support For Kamala Harris
-
'Stop Blaming Us,' October 7 Survivor Tells UN