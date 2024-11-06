Walmart is testing a new process in some stores that allows customers to unlock security cases for merchandise using their smartphones.

If adopted by the retailer giant, the feature will eliminate the need for store associates to manually open them with a key.

According to MSN, the new feature aims to reduce theft while improving the shopping experience for customers.

Merchandise that is often commonly stolen by individuals include cold medicine, cosmetics, and detergent. In an effort to deter theft, Walmart has locked them up in a case that requires a key from store personnel to open it.

This new technology that involves using a mobile phone to open a case, is being tested with employees. If it is well-received by personnel, Walmart may eventually extend it to Walmart+ members.

According to MSN, traditional methods to stop theft have only ruined the shopping experience. Shoppers deemed the process of waiting for personnel to unlock a case as an inconvenience and staffers said it increased their workload.

Walmart continues to embrace technology to make the shopping experience more enjoyable. In fact, Walmart said it's betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) to fuel the future of shopping. Recently the company started offering AI to assist shoppers with want to buy this holiday season.

Retailers have found that using mobile technology and other security measures to combat rising theft has impacted sales and profits, said the news outlet.