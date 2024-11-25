Malaysia's government was ordered Monday to return 172 rainbow-themed Swatch watches it seized last year on grounds that their designs promoted LGBTQ+ rights.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that the Pride Collection timepieces were illegally confiscated without a warrant during a series of raids on Swatch stores in malls across Malaysia last year, the Associated Press reported.

The watches must be returned within 14 days and Swatch can demand compensation if they're damaged, AP said, citing the Bernama national news agency.

Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said an appeal could be filed after officials "examine the basis of the judgment thoroughly," according to BBC.

Swatch declined to comment, the BBC said.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country where Islam is the official religion and punishment ranges from caning to 20 years in prison.

Swatch's Pride Collection watches were produced in six colors that matched those on the gay pride flag and featured rainbow-hued wrist straps, AP said.

The Swiss watchmaker said Malaysian authorities alleged that they "bore LGBT connotations" following the seizures on May 13 and 14, 2023.

"We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colors and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever," Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek Jr. said at the time.

Malaysia later outlawed the watches, saying they were "detrimental, or possibly detrimental, to morality, public interest and national interest by promoting, supporting and normalizing the LGBTQ movement which is not accepted by the general public."

Swatch's stock price was around $9 a share early Monday afternoon, up more than 1.5%.