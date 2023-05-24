KEY POINTS BTS member Suga is headed to Indonesia for his "D-Day" world tour

He was spotted wearing only shorts, a jacket and sandals at the airport

Suga will embark on a 12-show trek across cities in Asia from May 26 to June 25

BTS member Suga could pull off any fashion look and still look flawless.

The 30-year-old "Daechiwta" hitmaker arrived at South Korea's Incheon International Airport Wednesday, wearing a very casual ensemble composed of only shorts, a white-and-blue Reebok jacket and a pair of sandals. He was also accompanied by a group of bodyguards at the time, as seen in a video shared by Instagram fan account @taetaebooo.

Though some fans may have been used to seeing Suga rock more high-fashion looks during events, the recent airport sighting gave the singer a more refreshing and relaxed vibe and seemingly indicated that he didn't care much about dressing up all the time.

Some fans flocked to the comments section of the video and commended Suga for his airport fashion look, while others noticed that his outfit fit well with the climate of his next destination in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"I love his style," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Love Yoongi's airport fashion and walk. [Man] said he got places to be."

Another commented, "Waw looking at yoongishiiii, I feel so relaxed don't know why."

"Just know that Jakarta is hot so [he] wears pants and sandals," a fourth user observed, while another said, "The style is adjusting [with] the temperature of Indonesia."

"[What the f—k] Yoongi is all prepared for Jakarta's summer heat with his shorts OMG," a sixth user stated.

Suga will kick off the Asia leg of his solo "D-Day" world tour in Jakarta, performing a three-night show at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition from May 26 to 28. He previously concluded the U.S. leg of the tour, which ran from April 26 to May 17, across different cities such as New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey and many more.

During his U.S. tour, the "Haeguem" singer achieved several historic milestones, being the first rapper to earn more than $3 million for one arena concert in the country and holding the record as the Asian solo act with the highest-grossing tour as he accumulated $30.2 million from 151,000 tickets sold from all 11 shows.

Suga is set to hit more arenas in Asia, including Japan's Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, Thailand's Impact Arena in Bangkok and Singapore's Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will conclude with a back-to-back show at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in South Korea's capital, Seoul, on June 24 and 25.