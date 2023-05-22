KEY POINTS BTS member Suga held a special offline event with fans called "D-Day: Movie Night"

BTS member Suga surprised fans with luxury gifts from Italian fashion house Valentino to celebrate the success of his official solo album "D-Day" during a special event with fans.

Following the end of the U.S. leg of his first-ever solo tour, the 30-year-old "Daechwita" hitmaker met with 350 lucky fans during an offline event called "D-Day: Movie Night," which was held in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, May 19, according to Koreaboo.

During the event, Suga had lots of surprises up his sleeve, including a special gift package distributed to all attendees. Some fans even took to social media to share the inclusions of the gift packs, such as a "D-Day"-themed invitation and pins, a special message referencing a line from BTS' "Dope" and a photocard.

The packages also included luxury items from Valentino — the international brand that named Suga its global ambassador in January. The gift packs came with the fashion house's iconic fragrance spray, "Born In Roma," and a tote bag imprinted with the Valentino logo.

Despite his quiet and aloof personality, the singer-producer is one of the most generous members of BTS. During his birthday in 2015, Suga prepared handwritten letters for his fans and sent out a Polaroid photocard and Korean transportation cards to his international fans.

Most recently, Suga — real name Min Yoon-Gi — also prepped wood-crafted gifts for each of his fellow BTS members, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V, during a carpentry workshop.

The "woodworking" vlog, which was uploaded via Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed the artist cutting through the wood to make whale-shaped chopping boards that represent the "special bond" between the internationally acclaimed group and their fans — known as ARMY — since it symbolized the former's love for the track "Whalien 52" from "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Part 2."

Suga will kick off the Asian leg of his "D-Day" world tour later this month with a three-night show at Jakarta's Indonesia Convention Exhibition on May 26 to 28. It will conclude at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, from June 24 to 25.

He also dropped "D-Day" — the third installment in his mixtape trilogy after 2016's "Agust D" and 2020's "D-2" — last month. It topped Billboard's Top Rap Album Chart and Top Albums Chart.