KEY POINTS BTS member Suga got candid about his solo "D-Day" world tour

He revealed "D-Day" was a way for him to give back to the fans

Suga's solo tour kicked off at the UBS Arena in New York last month

Suga got candid about his ongoing solo "D-Day" tour, revealing the differences between touring alone and with his fellow BTS members and the possibility of an OT7 tour in the future.

In an interview for the cover of Korea's Marie Claire, the 30-year-old "Daechwita" singer has revealed that he has more responsibilities now as he tours by himself, which is the first time since the "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage" tour in 2022.

"I focus even more on the live performance because other members' weight is on my shoulders. I tend to forget lyrics sometimes. So, I'm trying my best to memorize them," Suga said, according to an excerpt obtained by Koreaboo.

When asked about his "direction or concept" for the world tour, Suga responded, "I've been preparing for the tour for such a long time now that the expression 'direction' feels foreign to me."

The singer added that he did not intend to showcase his "full potential" as a soloist. Instead, he wanted to give back to the fans — called ARMY — who'll be waiting a long time for all seven BTS members — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Suga — to reunite on stage following their indefinite hiatus.

Suga kicked off his "D-Day" tour under his other moniker, Agust D, in late April, performing a back-to-back show at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

It will continue across different cities in the U.S., including Newark, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Rosemont before he jets off to Asia later this month. On May 26 to 28, he will perform at Jakarta's Indonesia Convention Exhibition.

The tour will conclude with a two-night show in his home country, South Korea, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on June 24 and 25.

The "Butter" hitmaker's tour pays homage to his official solo album, also called "D-Day," which was released on April 21. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums Chart, selling about 122,000 copies in the U.S. alone, and peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Album.

He is currently the fifth member to release solo content, following the announcement of BTS' hiatus in June 2022 to pursue individual endeavors and complete their mandatory service with South Korea's military.

Members Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Jimin debuted as soloists over the past months, releasing "Jack In The Box," "The Astronaut," "Indigo," and "Face," respectively. Meanwhile, Jungkook and V have yet to release details about their solo debut.