KEY POINTS When asked about her children, all Lori Vallow could answer was she couldn't talk about it

Summer Shiflet, Vallow's sister, accused her of treating her children like garbage

JJ's body was exhumed from Vallow's backyard, while Tylee's was found in a pet cemetery

Evidence of a phone call presented before a court in Boise, Idaho, showed "doomsday cult mom" Lorie Vallow, 49, being accused by her sister of throwing her children "away like garbage," saying that murdering children, much less hurting them, was ungodly and not according to the holy scripture.

In the call, which allegedly took place on June 24, 2020, Vallow's sister, Summer Shiflet, could be heard crying while confronting her sister about the deaths of her nephews, according to The Independent.

Shiflet repeatedly asked the 49-year-old Idaho mom if she knew that the bodies of her murdered children, Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, were already found and if she also knew that JJ's body was exhumed from her backyard, while Tylee's was found in a pet cemetery.

"I can't talk about it," she replied to Shiflet, much to the latter's anger and frustration.

Vallow then asked her sister if she would be capable, let alone allow anyone, to murder her flesh and blood. Shiflet replied in the affirmative, and she pointed out how, when her children went missing, Vallow was in Hawaii to get married.

Vallow tried to tell her sister that there's an explanation for her actions, but she "can't talk about it."

At that point, Shiflet had already lost it, yelling at her sister over the demise of the children.

"I want to believe the best in you, I love you with all my heart. They were just little kids, I don't understand," Shiflet said while screaming and crying.

Toward the end of the call, Shiflet asked her sister why she didn't contact her after the children died in September 2019.

"You have no idea what happened," Vallow replied, to which Shiflet snarked back that there was "nothing godly about hurting a child."

"[JJ and Tylee] deserve a proper burial with their family that loves them, at least," Shiflet said.

"You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage. That is not Christ-like. There is nothing good in that. They were innocent, and they were loved," Shiflet angrily shouted at her sister on the phone.

Raising her voice as well, Vallow told her sister that it was she who took care of them.

"I took care of them their whole life. Me, me," she said.

Vallow has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft for the deaths of Tylee, JJ and her new husband's first wife, Tammy, 49.