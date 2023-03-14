KEY POINTS Louis Tomlinson unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming documentary, "All of Those Voices"

Tomlinson revealed that having the most songwriting credits in One Direction made him "feel important" and "proud"

"All of Those Voices" hits select theaters worldwide on March 22

Louis Tomlinson just dropped the first teaser for his highly anticipated documentary, "All of Those Voices," and it showed the singer reminiscing about his One Direction era.

The 31-year-old now-solo artist will star in his first documentary since 2013's "This Is Us," which followed his and former bandmates Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik's 2012-2013 world tour.

In the teaser for the documentary, which will focus on "Tomlinson's musical journey" and give an "intimate and unvarnished view" of his life and career as a solo artist, the singer-songwriter got candid about his experience as a One Direction member, including what prompted him to start writing music for the band.

"It had always been in my mind that it'd be cool if we weren't just the standard boy band who just got given songs and sang them. Like, maybe we should be writing our own songs," Tomlinson said in the one-minute teaser, released Tuesday on YouTube. "Once I got to feel stuff bubbling for us and I could see that we got people's attention, I realized that we might be able to make a few of our own decisions."

After feeling that he had little control of himself and had no influence on the band in the first two and a half years of performing with One Direction, the "Two of Us" singer said that being the songwriter in the group made him feel like he had "control" of his career for the first time.

"When I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective. When I think about what makes me most proud as me as an individual in that band, is definitely having the most writing credits. That makes me feel important to the band, and that's all I ever wanted when I was a lad," he concluded.

One Direction immediately hit international stardom after they were formed through U.K.'s "X-Factor" over 13 years ago. They released several chart-topping hits and five studio albums, including "Up All Night," "Take Me Home," "Midnight Memories," "Four" and "Made in the A.M.," from 2011 to 2015.

Tomlinson has writing credits on several of the British boyband's hits such as "No Control," "Night Changes," "Perfect," "Last First Kiss" and "History," according to Billboard.

One Direction has been on hiatus since 2015, the same year Malik left the group.

"All of Those Voices" will feature "never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access" to Tomlinson's soldout 2022 world tour, as well as his journey from "a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path," the film's description read.

The Charlie Lightening-directed documentary is "a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself. With a focus on honesty and vulnerability, this film is a refreshingly down-to-earth take on the life of a musician, capturing the real-life struggles and triumphs of a man who refused to be silenced by anyone else's expectations," the description continued.

"All of Those Voices" is slated to hit select theaters worldwide on March 22.