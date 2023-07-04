Louisiana Revealed To Be Most Unhealthy State In The US - IBT Graphics
Even though the U.S. spends the most on its healthcare annually compared to other nations, the country continues to grapple with increasing chronic health conditions, including high obesity rate and heart disease. The country saw an increase in the rate of chronic conditions such as cancer, arthritis and depression, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
According to 2021 Health Rankings by the United Health Foundation, Alabama, West Virginia, and Kentucky had the highest rates of obesity.
Louisiana was ranked the most unhealthy state in the country as per 2022 America's Health Rankings. Besides Louisiana, Mississippi (No. 49), Arkansas (No. 48), West Virginia (No. 47) and Alabama (No. 46) had chances for improvements.
In comparison, the top five healthiest states include New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Hawaii. The healthiest and least healthy states have been ranked on the basis of different criteria, including social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care and health outcomes.
