Bob Odenkirk is back on AMC network with new series, "Lucky Hank" and this time, he can be seen fist-fighting a goose as he navigates his life amid a midlife crisis.

The official Twitter handle of AMC dropped the trailer of "Lucky Hank" on Wednesday, in which Odenkirk portrays the character of William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr., the English department chairman of an underfunded college.

In the trailer, Hank's wife named Lily Devereaux (played by actress Mireille Enos) asks him to "keep up with the misery" while Hank replies, "Being an adult is 80% misery."

Later in the trailer, Hank gets yelled at him by his daughter in the kitchen while Lily says in a separate scene, "I forgot you aren't capable of leaving this town, for reasons only fully understood by your therapist."

Hank declares he is not going to leave the place as his "life is here." Lily explains that even if Hank decides not to go with her, he is not even present here, referring to his mental health.

At some point in the trailer, Hank can be seen fist-fighting a goose on a college campus, "Back off, goosey! Come on, you want a piece of this?" Looking at his fight with the goose, a man on the campus questions, "That man is chair of the English department."

The series is based on Richard Russo's 1997 novel, "Straight Man."

The upcoming show is slated to premiere on March 19 on the AMC network as well as on the streaming platform, AMC+.

Sometimes the old college try just isn't enough.#LuckyHank, starring @mrbobodenkirk and @iammireilleenos, premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/CcnDf3laOt — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) February 15, 2023

Odenkirk also retweeted the trailer's clip and wrote, "Wonderful cast around me yet again!! Lucky ME!"

"Lucky Hank" will mark the third collaboration of Odenkirk with the network as he previously worked in popular AMC series like "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

The 60-year-old actor starred in "Breaking Bad" as Saul Goodman from 2009 to 2013. The character, which ended up becoming hugely popular among fans, got a spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," which aired from 2015 to 2022.

Aside from his work, Odenkirk also made headlines in July 2021 after he suffered a heart attack while filming the "Better Call Saul" finale.