While other stars were busy sharing Valentine's Day messages on social media, actress Lucy Hale decided to come up with an "alternative Valentine's Day post" in which she revealed that she has been sober for more than a year now.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of a cake with "1 Year!" written on it.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done," the actress wrote in the caption. "On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety."

The actress said she felt compelled to share her journey, which has mostly been private, with everyone struggling to assure them that they are not alone.

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she wrote.

Many celebrities and fans praised the actress and expressed their love for her.

"So amazing, Lucy," actress Lili Reinhart wrote, adding clapping and heart emojis.

"Love you," actress Sasha Pieterse noted in her comment, which also came with hug emojis.

Meanwhile, actor Tyler Blackburn said, "So much love and respect for you."

Many more celebs including Selma Blair, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Demi Lovato and Austin Stowell congratulated Hale.

Hale was last seen in a comedy-drama movie "The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry," which was released in October last year.

The actress will be next seen in "The Gemini Lounge," a crime-thriller movie helmed by director Danny A. Abeckaser. The film will also star Emile Hirsch, Ashley Greene and Robert Davi.

Hale will also appear in the romantic flick "Mort in Sherman Oaks." Directed by Daniel André, the project is currently under post-production. Its other cast members include Emelina Adams, Monica Potter, Dustin Milligan and Francesca Eastwood.

Hale will also be featured in director Peter Hutchings' romantic film "Which Brings Me to You," which is based on Steve Almond's novel of the same name.

Apart from movies, the actress will also be part of a TV series. She will be featured on "The Answers" alongside David Corenswet, Raúl Esparza, Pallavi Sharda, Melanie Field and Krys Marshall.