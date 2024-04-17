One of the most surprising journeys in Hollywood history is that of Macaulay Culkin. Back when he was a kid star dominating the industry with movies like "Home Alone," he was not only well-known but also earned the biggest salary in the business, regardless of age. Movie companies had to bend over backward to accommodate him because of his immense power.

However, in a few years, Culkin's route veered dramatically. He pulled back from the limelight, abandoning the conventional Hollywood path.

Now, he interacts with followers on social media in unexpected ways, making us all wonder what fascinating move he'll make next. He's become something of an internet mystery.

Acting career

Culkin began his career at a tender age, appearing in his first movie at the age of four, "Uncle Buck." He received a cool $40,000 for this first performance. It must have been his brilliant skill that caught the attention of "Home Alone" writer John Hughes, who lobbied for Culkin's inclusion in the now-famous Christmas film. At the tender age of ten, "Home Alone" was the film that catapulted him into superstardom, even if his performance in "Uncle Buck" helped him get his start. Culkin's paychecks shot from $110,000 for "Home Alone" to an astounding $8 million for "Richie Rich" a few years later, thanks to the film's enormous popularity, which made him an A-list star.

He was paid $110,000 for the role of Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone", and he wasn't the enormous star he would later become. But the movie's phenomenal box office success catapulted him into superstardom, and his value was indisputable. When "Home Alone 2" came along, Culkin's income was so high that he could collect a staggering $4.5 million for the follow-up.

Culkin, who hails from New York City, has a net worth of around $18 million, according to Celebrity net worth.

What does Culkin do now?

Culkin isn't your regular child star turned adult actor. He chooses tasks that pique his attention and occasionally switches jobs. Although he gained notoriety in the early 2000s for his roles in movies such as "Party Monster," he has also explored acting in theater and even authored a book. His artistic abilities go beyond acting; a period spent in a rock band with a pizza motif gives his captivating character even more depth.

Even though Culkin isn't in the movies all the time anymore, he still loves acting! He picks interesting roles to play, whether it's in a movie, on TV, or even in a big play on a fancy stage in London. He gets to choose what he does now, but it's clear that acting is still a lot of fun for him.

"I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set," he told Esquire in 2020. "I don't enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What's a good analogy? The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s–t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I'd have to crawl through a tube of s–t. And you know what? I've built a really nice prison for myself. It's soft. It's sweet. It smells nice. You know? It's plush."

Culkin's tale is an intriguing one. One thing is certain: Macaulay Culkin will always be a fascinating and unexpected character in the entertainment industry, whether he's gracing the silver screen, the stage, or even the internet with his unique social media presence.