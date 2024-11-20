Another embroidered rug outside a steakhouse at the Madonna Inn in California was stolen.

Five of them have been stolen in four years and the management is fed up.

"We're on our last nerve," Connie Pearce, general manager at the Gold Rush Steak House in San Luis Obispo, told The Tribune. "It's our property. It's not their property."

The rugs are custom-made and cost around $250 to replace, Pearce added.

She believes the restaurant is being targeted by a fraternity at the nearby Cal Poly University, which is using the stunt as an initiation pledge or prank.

In an attempt to outwit the fraternity, Pearce displayed a duplicate rug during October, when she thought initiations would be completed. But just two weeks after putting the real rug back out, it was taken.

"It's a really adolescent, ridiculous prank," Pearce told The Tribune, adding that "someone is going to get hurt."

"Those guys were speeding out of [the parking lot] while two young guys...were jumping into the truck while it was moving," she continued.

Pearce shared photos of the latest theft and is offering a $500 reward in the case.