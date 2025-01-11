As devastating wildfires ravage Los Angeles, right-wing figures have used the crisis to attack diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, blaming them for the tragedy rather than the region's record drought and high winds.

The wildfires, now the worst in California's history, have claimed five lives, forced 179,000 evacuations and consumed over 28,000 acres.

The fires erupted following months of extreme dryness and intense winds, conditions exacerbated by climate change.

While scientists point to these factors, right-wing commentators and politicians, including Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz, have shifted blame to "woke policies," targeting Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley, the Advocate reported.

Crowley, the first woman and LGBTQ+ person to hold the position, has been accused of prioritizing DEI over operational preparedness, despite her long-standing record of excellence, including her leadership during the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

"The City of Angles is burning to the ground. Working Hydrants > Diversity," Gaetz wrote on X.

MAGA figures, including Trump and Elon Musk, have amplified baseless claims that diversity initiatives have weakened the fire department's ability to respond to the crisis.

Misleading commentary suggests that DEI policies have diverted resources from critical needs, such as filling water reservoirs and maintaining hydrants, despite official explanations attributing the dry hydrants to strain on infrastructure caused by the fires.

Conservative media figures have further fueled the narrative, with comments ranging from mocking women firefighters to spreading conspiracy theories that the fires are part of a "globalist plot."

In the wake of these wildfires, officials are focusing on relief efforts for displaced residents and assessing the extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and natural resources.

Originally published by Latin Times