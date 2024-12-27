Tensions between Elon Musk and the far-right MAGA movement erupted this week after the billionaire's call for more skilled foreign workers was met with backlash, leading to accusations of censorship.

Musk, who supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign with significant financial backing, has maintained close ties with the MAGA movement. However, his recent advocacy for increased H-1B visas and skilled foreign labor has drawn criticism from Trump's far-right supporters, Yahoo News reported.

Prominent figures, including Matt Gaetz and Laura Loomer, have accused Musk of using his social media platform, X, to suppress dissenting voices by removing account verification badges and limiting visibility.

"We welcomed the tech bros when they came running our way," Gaetz wrote. "We did not ask them to engineer an immigration policy."

Musk dismissed the claims as attention-seeking and trolling, but the backlash has grown, with accusations of Big Tech interference in MAGA's agenda gaining traction online.

"Don't worry guys. The divorce is coming soon," Loomer wrote on X.

Don't worry guys.



The divorce is coming soon. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 26, 2024

The fallout has escalated into a broader divide within the MAGA movement, pitting tech leaders like Musk and Ramaswamy against grassroots Trump loyalists.

Originally published by Latin Times