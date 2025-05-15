A Rhode Island couple says they were scammed after paying $640 for a limited-edition Donald Trump-branded watch, only to receive a timepiece that read "Rump" instead.

Tim and Melanie Petit of Middletown, Rhode Island, purchased the watch from GetTrumpWatches.com after hearing a radio ad featuring Donald Trump's voice promoting the product, 10 WJAR reported.

The couple was drawn in by the "limited edition" appeal, believing the item to be high-quality and officially endorsed.

Tim ordered the pink "Inauguration First Lady" model as a gift for his wife, but upon opening it, Melanie immediately noticed a glaring error—the face of the watch was missing the letter "T," spelling out "RUMP" instead of "TRUMP."

"I'm very disappointed. I wanted to do a special thing for her. And we expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States and good follow-through," Tim said.

Despite being marketed as a luxury item tied to the former president, the couple was initially met with silence from customer support when they tried to report the issue.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the Petits contacted local news outlet NBC 10. Within hours of the station reaching out to the company, the couple finally received a reply.

"We would like this corrected properly and quickly," Tim said. "An apology would be nice for making my wife cry."

They are now hoping for a full correction, refund, and an apology, calling the experience a major disappointment. While the website claims to be the "official watch of President Trump," the fine print reveals the products are only licensed under his name and not produced or managed by Trump or his organizations.

Originally published on Latin Times