MAGA world exploded in outrage Saturday after the White House announced former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Democratic donor George Soros would be among the recipients receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with one online user calling them "Two of the Worst People on Earth."

President Joe Biden will award the nation's highest civilian honor to Soros and Clinton, along with 17 others, including actor Denzel Washington, U-2 rocker Bono and Los Angeles Lakers' great Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot and put decency above all else," the White House said in the announcement.

"These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," it said.

Conservatives disagreed and railed against Soros, 94, who has contributed billions to Democratic candidates and causes through his Open Society Foundation, and Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

"Biden is giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros ... seriously two of the worst people on earth," Natalie F Danelishen wote on X.

She said it is so "unbelievable" it could be an article on the conservative parody site, The Babylon Bee.

Right-wing blogger Ian Miles Cheong said Biden must have asked himself "'who's the worst person ever that I can give a medal to?' And the answer was George Soros."

"I guess I'm just a little confused as to why Joe Biden is giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his party's largest donor, a failed presidential candidate who was also responsible for the Benghazi debacle, and a bunch of celebrities who aren't even American," he said on X, adding, "I'm sure there's an explanation for that somewhere."

Clinton was secretary of state in the Obama administration when militants attacked the U.S embassy in Libya on Sept. 11, 2012, killing four Americans including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Republicans have long claimed that Clinton was personally responsible for their deaths, but a series of congressional hearings uncovered no evidence that she was at fault.

Conservative columnist and Fox News contributor Joe Concha also questioned why Soros was among the honorees, while taking a shot at the president.

"Biden actually gave the Medal of Freedom to George Soros, a man who has done as much damage to this country as Biden himself," he wrote on X.

Originally published by Latin Times