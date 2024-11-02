A Donald Trump-supporting property manager in California is being investigated by the Shasta County district attorney for allegedly fraudulently voting six times for the former president, according to reports.

The man boasted on the online message forum Reddit under the user name "ManCow2000" that he had filled out four ballots that were mailed to tenants who had moved but had not updated their voting address, SFGATE reported.

"PS: I am a property manager. I got four mail-n voting forms ... people who didn't send in a change of address I guess," he commented.

"I voted all four of them. NO on rent control. NO on school bonds. and ... Trump baby," he continued, adding: "... I follow the Chicago rule for voting: vote early — vote often."

"ManCow2000" also said he cast a vote for Trump with his own ballot and filled out his wife's ballot, making it six times he voted for the Republican presidential nominee.

The boasting on Reddit caught the attention of other users, who were eventually able to identify him as 70-year-old Charles Pierce of Redding and alerted the FBI to his claims, KRCR reported.

Pierce has since said he was fired from his property manager job because of the postings on Reddit.

Shasta County Registrar of Voters Tom Toller said as soon as he was told about the possible illegal voting he contacted the county district attorney's office.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett confirmed the investigation into Pierce.

"Every election, my office receives, from the Registrar of Voters, allegations of voter fraud. We look into each, often resulting in educating those involved in the election process on the resources available to them to ensure compliance with the law," she said in a statement to KRCR.

"We also, in appropriate cases, file criminal charges for violation of the elections code. The registrar of voters has referred the allegations against Charles Pierce to my office. No further information is available at this time," it continued.

Pierce told KNVN that he was fired but claimed he "did not engage in any illegal activities," describing his posts as hyperbole and noting that he was "too good" at irking other users on the site.

He said the situation has been "blown out of proportion."