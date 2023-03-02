KEY POINTS The man attempted to travel from Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida

He checked in a rolling suitcase, which was found containing an explosive device during a routine screening

FBI later found the 40-year-old man at his home in Lansford, Pennsylvania, and arrested him

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to fly out of a Pennsylvania airport with an explosive device in his checked-in luggage.

Marc Muffley, of Lansford, was arrested at his home and charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to AP News.

The incident took place Monday. Muffley showed up at the Lehigh Valley International Airport to travel aboard Allegiant Air Flight 201 to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida. After he checked in his rolling suitcase at the airline desk, a baggage tag was placed on the suitcase and it was sent for routine screening by TSA (Transportation Safety Administration), CBS News reported.

During the screening, an alarm alerted TSA agents of suspicious items inside Muffley's luggage.

TSA agents further inspected the luggage and found a "circular compound approximately three inches in diameter, wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap hidden in the lining of the baggage, among other items," according to court documents.

The Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority Police Department was notified about the discovery. FBI and other special agents also soon became involved.

When a safety bomb technician x-rayed the bag, a powder concealed in the plastic wrap consistent with "commercial-grade fireworks" was found. The circular compound also had a fuse attached to it.

"The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," the complaint stated, according to CNN.

It was confirmed by bomb technicians that the item "was indeed a live explosive device," TSA said.

Muffley was paged over the airport's public address system at around 11:40 a.m. and was asked to report to the airport's security desk. However, he did not show up and was captured leaving the airport about five minutes after the announcement.

Officials took cautionary measures and evacuated the immediate area of the airport.

Colin Riccobon, public relations director of the airport, said numerous agencies responded and showed "tremendous teamwork" as the airport remained shut for about two hours following the discovery.

The FBI found Muffley at his home and arrested him late Monday night. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Federal authorities spoke to Jack Soberick, the former police chief in Lansford, Pennsylvania, before Muffley's arrest. Soberick said he knew Muffley from several run-ins he has had with law enforcement in the past.

Muffley has faced charges in the past for crimes that included possession of controlled substances, harassment and minor theft.

Soberick said he did not recall too many details about previous cases involving Muffley but said the accused man never seemed capable of more violence than a fistfight.

"There's nothing that would light up and say, 'Hey, this guy's gonna try to bomb an aircraft,'" Soberick told CNN. "I don't think he's radicalized or anything like that," he added.