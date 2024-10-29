A Minnesota man shot and killed his pregnant ex during a court-approved visit, officials say.

35-year-old Damara Alexis Kirkland was found dead in her home in St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 19, by law enforcement responding to reports of gunfire in the area. She had supposedly just been visited by her soon-to-be ex-husband, 36-year-old Mychel Stowers.

Kirkland was two months pregnant at the time. A letter addressed to Stowers was found in her mailbox, according to the statement of probable cause obtained by 12 News.

Stowers has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Stowers was paroled earlier this year, in March, following his imprisonment on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting and subsequent death of a man in 2008. Though he had been living in a halfway house at the time, he was granted permission to visit his ex-wife, who he had filed for divorce from in June of this year.

At the time of the murder, the divorce had not been finalized, court records obtained by 12 News showed.

Following the shooting that left Kirkland dead, law enforcement received reports of a nearby carjacking, in which a man matching Stowers' description shot at two people as they stopped their car to throw away trash, hitting one man in the femur, before fleeing the scene. The assailant then returned and stole their vehicle.

A search for Stowers commenced. Later on the same day, Stowers reportedly called the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. He identified himself to the employee that received his call, telling them that he shot someone and that he wanted to turn himself in.

However, Stowers never came into the Sheriff's Office, and is still being searched for. On Thursday, the stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot.