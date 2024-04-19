A man deliberately set himself on fire just outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is currently standing trial.

Witnesses reported the harrowing scene as flames engulfed the individual, sending shockwaves through the already tense atmosphere surrounding the high-profile case, ABC News reported. Meanwhile, Trump himself was inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse as the incident unfolded, further heightening the intensity of the situation.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived on the scene to attend to the severely burned man, who was then transported away on a stretcher for urgent medical treatment. However, amid the chaos, authorities are still grappling to determine whether this distressing act is in any way linked to the ongoing legal proceedings against Trump.

Inside the courthouse, the trial of the century presses on, with Trump facing felony charges stemming from a 2016 hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This historic trial marks a watershed moment in American jurisprudence, as it signifies the first instance where a former U.S. president faces the rigors of the criminal justice system.

Despite the unsettling events unfolding just outside the courtroom doors, the wheels of justice continue to turn unabated within. After days of meticulous jury selection, a full panel has finally been seated, underscoring the gravity of the trial and the nation's keen interest in its outcome.