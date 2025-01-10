A man who tragically lost his life while attempting to defend his Altadena from advancing flames as wildfire devastated Southern California has been identified.

The victim's sister confirmed that the body of Victor Shaw, 66, was found outside his home with a garden hose still in his hand, a heartbreaking indication of his desperate efforts to save the house he grew up in, ABC reported.

"I can't imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened," his sister, Shari Shaw, said through tears. "And I couldn't be here to save him. That's what hurts the most."

Mr. Shaw had lived in the family home since 1965 and reportedly struggled with health issues that affected his mobility, making it difficult for him to escape the fast-moving fire.

The Eaton Fire, which erupted Tuesday in the foothills of Altadena, rapidly spread to more than 13,000 acres, driven by powerful Santa Ana winds. Authorities report that thousands of homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the relentless flames as tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed at least five fatalities, with the grim expectation that the death toll will rise as cadaver dogs begin searching for additional victims.

The full extent of the destruction remains unclear as emergency crews continue to fight the fire and assess the damage.

Originally published by Latin Times.