Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has voiced opposition to former president Donald Trump's request to have the gag order lifted. Trump's legal team argued that with the trial's end, the gag order should be deemed unnecessary.

However, prosecutors under Bragg's office contend that the gag order should remain in place, citing the court's obligation to protect the integrity of the proceedings and to ensure the orderly administration of justice. In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors emphasized that these interests have not diminished and that the gag order should be maintained at least until the sentencing hearing and the resolution of any post-trial motions, The Hill reported.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche, representing Trump, submitted a letter to the court stating that the gag order is no longer justified. Blanche argued that the concerns raised by the prosecution and the court no longer warrant continued restrictions on Trump's First Amendment rights and those of the American people, especially given Trump's status as a leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the letter also mentioned "continued public attacks" by prosecution witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, whom Trump has been restrained from verbally attacking due to the gag order. It also delved into political arguments involving President Joe Biden, who has not been subject to the gag order's restrictions.

Last week, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, marking the first time in history that a former US president has been convicted on criminal charges. The payment was made to Daniels to suppress allegations of an affair with Trump and to bolster his chances in the 2016 presidential election.

As the legal battle continues, the debate over the gag order's necessity adds another layer to the ongoing saga surrounding Trump's legal troubles. Judge Merchan is now tasked with deciding whether to uphold the gag order or to grant Trump's request to have it lifted.