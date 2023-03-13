March Madness 2023 features 68 teams, but only a portion of the field has a real chance to win the NCAA Tournament. Every team seeded lower than No. 3 in their respective region is a long shot for college basketball's national championship

Who will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament? No. 1 Houston is the clear favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with +470 odds to cut the nets down at the end of March Madness. No. 2 Alabama is the second favorite with +850 odds to win the championship.

No. 1 Kansas is next with +1000 odds to make its way through the March Madness bracket unscathed. No. 1 Purdue has +1200 odds of winning the NCAA Tournament.

Houston sat atop the AP Top 25 Poll for three straight weeks before losing to Memphis in the AAC Championship Game. The Cougars lead the country with 31 wins. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser missed the conference title game with a groin injury. His status for the NCAA Tournament could ultimately determine Houston's championship hopes.

If Houston reaches the Final Four, the team will compete for the title in its home city. NRG Stadium hosts the Final Four on April 1 and the championship game on April 3.

Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the March Madness bracket. Kansas is the reigning national champion. Purdue's Zach Edey is the favorite to win the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball.

No. 2 UCLA is the only other team with better than +1500 championship odds. The Bruins have +1200 odds to win the NCAA Tournament. UCLA was potentially on its way to earning a No. 1 seed before losing to No. 2 Arizona in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Arizona, No. 2 Texas, No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Gonzaga all have +1500 odds to win March Madness. No. 3 Baylor has +2500 odds to win its second national championship in three years.

No. 5 Duke has +3000 odds after reaching last year's Final Four. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament Championship. North Carolina and Villanova were both left out of the March Madness bracket after making the 2022 Final Four.

A No. 1 seed has won each of the last five NCAA Tournament championships and 12 of the last 15 national titles. In the last 25 years, No. 7 Connecticut in 2014 is the only team seeded lower than No. 4 to win the championship.

No. 8 Villanova won the 1985 NCAA Tournament and still holds the record for the lowest seed to win March Madness.