College basketball experts are making their Final Four picks, and there are plenty of similarities in their March Madness 2023 predictions. No. 1 Alabama is the most popular Final Four pick, but the other No. 1 seeds are predicted by most experts to come up short in their NCAA Tournament region.

Many expert Final Four picks include No. 5 Duke winning its March Madness region. The Blue Devils are a popular selection in the East over No. 1 Purdue, which could be headed for a clash with Duke in the Sweet 16. Purdue's Zach Edey is viewed by many to be the best player in college basketball.

Experts seem skeptical to pick No. 1 Houston to represent the Midwest region in the Final Four. No. 2 Texas is a popular prediction to win the March Madness region. Texas beat Kansas to win the Big 12 Championship.

No. 1 Kansas is trying to become the first repeat NCAA Tournament winner since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. The expert Final Four predictions suggest that No. 3 Gonzaga or No. 4 UCONN could put an end to Kansas' bid at making history.

Kansas is the No. 3 overall seed in March Madness for the second straight year. Alabama is the top overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament bracket.

Let's take a look at Final Four predictions from 10 of the biggest names who cover college basketball.

Expert Final Four Predictions

Dick Vitale, ESPN: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Gonzaga (Alabama over Texas)

Seth Greenberg, ESPN: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UCONN (Alabama over Texas)

Jay Bilas, ESPN: Arizona, Duke, Texas, UCONN (UCONN over Duke)

Rece Davis, ESPN: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UCONN (Alabama over UCONN)

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Gonzaga (Alabama over Kansas)

Clark Kellogg, CBS Sports: Alabama, Purdue, Xavier, Gonzaga (Gonzaga over Alabama)

Seth Davis, CBS Sports: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, Kansas (Alabama over Kansas)

Jay Wright, CBS Sports: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, Kansas (Kansas over Marquette)

Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Gonzaga (Alabama over Gonzaga)

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UCONN (Alabama over UCONN)