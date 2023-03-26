KEY POINTS The UConn Huskies are viewed as the favorites to take home the national championship this year

UConn faces the Miami Hurricanes in what should be an exciting Final Four matchup

SDSU and FAU's matchup is a must-watch due to the historical implications

The race to the mountaintop of NCAA men's basketball is now down to just four schools, and the UConn Huskies (No.4) have been handed the best betting odds to win it all at the conclusion of March Madness.

Below are the latest odds from four different oddsmakers as provided by Covers.com.

University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies:

Bet365: minus-130

888: plus-125

Betway: minus-133

William Hill: minus-143

San Diego State University (SDSU) Aztecs:

Bet365: plus-350

888: plus-825

Betway: plus-400

William Hill: plus-350

Miami Hurricanes:

Bet365: plus-500

888: plus-1,400

Betway: plus-500

William Hill: plus-500

Florida Atlantic (FAU) Owls:

Bet365: plus-550

888: plus-550

Betway: plus-600

William Hill: plus-600

This year's edition of the big tournament has already provided some surprises such as the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers being knocked out in the First Round by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson to a score of 63-58.

What makes March Madness this year even crazier is the fact that this is the first time since seeding was instituted in 1979 that the men's tournament did not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight, while it also marks only the third time that no No. 1 seed make the Final Four.

Insane as it may sound, it is exactly the thing that makes college basketball fun to watch.

UConn's spot as the favorite to win it all is not without basis as they have been utterly dominant throughout this tournament.

Kicking off their campaign with an 87-63 win over No. 13 Iona, No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 8 Arkansas both suffered blowout losses against the Huskies–15 and 23 points respectively.

But their best performance would come in the Elite Eight as they handled No. 3 Gonzaga with ease to cruise to an 82-54 victory off a masterful performance from shooting guard Jordan Hawkins, knocking down six three-pointers and a pair of free throws to lead all scorers.

In No. 5 Miami's case, their journey to the Final Four has been earmarked by a highly efficient offense that can dismantle defenses with ease as seen in their blowout victories against No. 4 Indiana and No. 1 Houston before pulling off the victory over No. 2 Texas in the Elite Eight.

The Hurricanes have been on an absolute tear thus far into their run, but their biggest test is yet to come as they square off against junior forward Adama Sanogo and his Huskies in Final Four action.

As for No. 5 SDSU, they had a couple of close calls en route to the Final Four which featured narrow wins against No. 12 College of Charleston in the opener, No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet 16 and a one-point win over No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight.

The defense has been the Aztecs' calling card throughout March Madness and it was the thing that allowed them to hold on against Creighton and powered by the combined 30 points of Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell.

The history-making No. 9 FAU has quickly become an underdog story for the ages as they knocked off No. 9 Memphis, No. 16 FDU and No. 4 Tennessee before reaching the Final Four in a surprising win over No. 3 Kansas State.

The Owls are only the third No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four and with them taking on SDSU next Sunday, the two Final Four debutants will duke it out to play for a national championship–only the second time it has happened in 50 seasons, the other being South Carolina and Gonzaga in 2017.