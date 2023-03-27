KEY POINTS Uber driver Aaron Orozco Figueroa's passenger shot him at a 7-Eleven Friday

Figueroa, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, died at the scene, while his passengers remained at large

Uber is currently working with police on their investigation into the incident

The California Uber driver who was fatally shot while transporting passengers last week was identified as a veteran of the United States' 2003 invasion of Iraq, authorities said.

Aaron Orozco Figueroa, 38, stopped at the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of East Imperial Highway in Lynwood, California, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday when he got into an altercation with his two passengers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of Figueroa's passengers used an unknown firearm to shoot him in the upper torso during the encounter, ABC 7 reported.

Both passengers then allegedly stole Figueroa's car, a 2014 Honda Accord, and fled.

Figueroa died at the scene, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His vehicle was found nearby, but the passengers, described only as two adult males, remain at large, according to police.

Authorities are currently investigating the case, according to Uber.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa's family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences. We banned the rider's account and are working with police on their investigation," the company said in an emailed statement to the Times.

Figueroa, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005 and did three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, leaves behind a 9-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, according to Fox News.

His family is eligible for survivor benefits, according to Uber.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Figueroa's family following his death.

"Please help the family gather the funds to lay him to rest. Your help is greatly appreciated," the fundraiser's organizers wrote.

The initiative has raised more than $76,000 as of writing.

Prior to the Friday shooting, Figueroa's family had started looking into moving away from Lynwood as the city became more dangerous, according to his wife, Medina.

"He said that there were incidents where he felt unsafe, but he said overall, he never had any occurrences where he felt like his life was in danger and then, you know, this happens. So totally unexpected," she said.

