Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has demanded an apology from New York Representative and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries for comments made by the latter at a press conference on Friday, including vows to fight President Donald Trump's agenda.

At a press conference in Brooklyn on Friday, Jeffries criticized the President's response to the deadly aircraft collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC as he stood beside Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke (D-NY).

He continued to criticize the President's agenda, stating that it disadvantaged working-class Americans.

"We're going to keep focused on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaire donors and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working-class Americans across the country with the bill," Jeffries said. "We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. And we're going to fight it in the streets."

In response, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X (formerly Twitter) to state her belief that Jeffries' comments were an incitement of violence, demanding that he apologize.

"Hakeem Jeffries just gave the dog whistle to the violent ground troops of the always radical communist left. Remember last time when Democrats did this? We had 4 years of violence and insanity," she wrote. "Apologize Hakeem Jeffries."

The White House has also criticized Jeffries' comments, echoing the same sentiment expressed by many Republicans regarding how his statements could be perceived as a call to violence.

"While President Trump remains focused on uniting our country and delivering the mandate set by the American people, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, incites violence calling for people to fight 'in the streets' against President Trump's agenda," White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai told Fox News Digital.

"This unhinged violent rhetoric is dangerous. Leader Jeffries should immediately apologize," she continued.

