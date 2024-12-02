Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says she is outraged by President Biden's announcement that he is pardoning his son Hunter Biden.

Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm.

"Hunter Biden broke gun laws, he broke the FARA Act, and worst of all, he broke the Mann Act by sex trafficking women across the country," Greene said in a posting on X.

"This pardon is Joe Biden's admission that Hunter is a criminal."

Hunter Biden broke gun laws, he broke the FARA Act, and worst of all, he broke the Mann Act by sex trafficking women across the country.



This pardon is Joe Biden’s admission that Hunter is a criminal.



Biden tried to throw President Trump’s sons in jail, but he lets his son off… pic.twitter.com/QoV3lqfMFe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 2, 2024

Hunter Biden was convicted earlier this year of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun -- a felony -- and has also pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion trial.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son -- and that is wrong," the president said.

The elder Biden also called the convictions, "a miscarriage of justice."

Greene disagreed, saying, "Biden tried to throw President Trump's sons in jail, but he lets his son off free even though he's a convict."

The pardon came after the president had repeatedly insisted that he would not get involved in his son's case.

The White House press secretary said as recently as September that Biden wouldn't issue a pardon for Hunter.

"Joe Biden is a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end," Greene said in conclusion.