Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chair a new subcommittee created by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer for the Department of Government Efficiency.

Greene will lead the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee, which will be run under the department led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whose goals are to identify and look into wasteful spending and come up with solutions, a source told Fox News.

Greene confirmed the news in a post to social media, where she wrote, "BIG NEWS," and included the link to the publication's article.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy also confirmed that the former presidential candidate had met with Comer regarding the subcommittee, as reported by Fox News.

"A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public — we are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a subcommittee to focus on this work. We look forward to working together." the spokesperson told the outlet.

"Wasteful government spending must end, and taxpayers deserve to see their money used effectively and efficiently," Kentucky Rep. Comer told Fox News.

Although the Department of Government Efficiency is not an official government agency, the department plans to provide "advice and guidance from outside," according to its X account.

The department has already made several posts to social media highlighting instances where the team claims money could have been better spent or instances of poor spending tracking.

Federal government agencies are using, on average, just 12% of the space in their DC headquarters. The Department of Agriculture, with space for more than 7,400 people, averaged 456 workers each day (6% occupancy).



Why are American taxpayer dollars being spent to maintain empty… pic.twitter.com/qqhlqb3gRT — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 21, 2024

In a Wednesday tweet, the department noted an article that described empty government office buildings, while a Tuesday tweet included several articles regarding a Pentagon audit, aid to Ukraine and improper federal payments.

- Pentagon can’t fully account for $824 Billion

- $236 Billion in improper payments in federal programs in 2023

- $200 Billion in pandemic relief went to fraud/abuse

- The U.S. failed to track $1 Billion in Ukraine Aid



How much do we not yet know about? pic.twitter.com/FJx0zvIwJJ — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 19, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times.