James Comer Invents New Subcommittee For Marjorie Taylor Greene to Chair Focused on 'Government Efficiency'
"Wasteful government spending must end," Comer said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chair a new subcommittee created by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer for the Department of Government Efficiency.
Greene will lead the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee, which will be run under the department led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whose goals are to identify and look into wasteful spending and come up with solutions, a source told Fox News.
Greene confirmed the news in a post to social media, where she wrote, "BIG NEWS," and included the link to the publication's article.
A spokesperson for Ramaswamy also confirmed that the former presidential candidate had met with Comer regarding the subcommittee, as reported by Fox News.
"A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public — we are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a subcommittee to focus on this work. We look forward to working together." the spokesperson told the outlet.
"Wasteful government spending must end, and taxpayers deserve to see their money used effectively and efficiently," Kentucky Rep. Comer told Fox News.
Although the Department of Government Efficiency is not an official government agency, the department plans to provide "advice and guidance from outside," according to its X account.
The department has already made several posts to social media highlighting instances where the team claims money could have been better spent or instances of poor spending tracking.
In a Wednesday tweet, the department noted an article that described empty government office buildings, while a Tuesday tweet included several articles regarding a Pentagon audit, aid to Ukraine and improper federal payments.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction
-
Aid Groups Express Horror At US Mines For Ukraine
-
As Trump Returns, China Seizes Chance For Climate Mantle
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food