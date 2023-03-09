Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is leading a group alongside House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., to organize a trip for interested members of Congress to visit Jan. 6 defendants being held in a Washington, D.C., jail.

Greene, who has previously toured the jail where those charged with crimes relating to Jan. 6, 2021, attack are held, has commonly depicted the defendants as political prisoners who are being unfairly prosecuted.

Comer said that he is working with Greene to draft a letter to start the process of scheduling the visit, and expects to release it Thursday, according to a report from the Hill. Greene added the letter will probably be addressed to "multiple people," while Comer said he was surprised by how many fellow lawmakers had shown an interest in making the visit.

"I will tell you, she started talking to people yesterday about it, and there are a lot of members that have expressed an interest in going with her to that prison – more than I would have first anticipated," Comer said.

Comer has not said himself that he would make the trip but offered the experience to any member of Congress, Democrat or Republican.

Politico was the first to report the planned inmate visit.

"We're going to be addressing the human rights abuse, such as the fact that they've been held in solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day, denied the ability to see their families," Greene told the Hill, adding that inmates were dealing with "non-working toilets" and hangups involving medical treatment.

Nearly three dozen Jan. 6 defendants in the same D.C. jail requested a transfer to the infamous U.S. detention camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, last year, citing "black mold" in the facility and "worms" in their food.

"We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay," said their request letter, according to NBC News.

Greene was among 14 House Republicans to sign a 2021 letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser complaining that Jan. 6 defendants were being "treated as subhuman" in jail.

"During a recent visit to the DC jail, Members of Congress were exposed to a two-tier justice system in which the January 6 defendants were treated categorically different from the remainder of the prison population," the letter reads.

As of March 6, the Justice Department says at least 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.