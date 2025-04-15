Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband was ordered to attend an Islamic sermon in a settlement for harassing three women from his Tesla Cybertruck last month.

On March 30, Perry Greene was captured delivering a minutes-long, profanity-laced tirade at three Muslim college women while they prayed in a parking garage in Alpharetta, Georgia.

"Because you're worshipping a false god," Greene stated when asked by one of the women why he had a problem. "Because y'all are pieces of s--t," he continued in a clip circulating on X.

"Go back to your country. Your demolished, poor a-- f-----g Middle East country," Greene added. He drove off after the women threatened to call the police as he followed them through the garage.

The Alpharetta Police Department did not charge Greene with a crime, though they labeled his commentary toward the women "disgusting" and defended their First Amendment right to peaceful prayer.

The women's lawyer, however, revealed in an X post on Monday that Greene apologized to the women in private, made a public statement about the incident and paid a $75,000 settlement, which they donated to their local mosque.

"Perry did come out and did sincerely apologize," Amira, one of the women verbally attacked by Greene last month, said during a press conference on Monday, per WSB-TV. "We do think that it is sincere."

Perry also attended an Islamic sermon with the women on Friday to further educate himself about their religion.

"I came today just to meet with the young ladies that I was mean to and treated disrespectfully about their religion and about what they were doing," Greene said Friday, according to WSB-TV. "I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologized to them because no one should be treated that way, and that's not the right way for us to treat anybody."

Perry and the Georgia politician were married from August 1995 until he filed for divorce in December 2022. The couple shares three children.

Originally published on Latin Times