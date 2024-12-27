Mark Zuckerberg has publicly dismissed claims that his $270 million Hawaii estate includes a massive "doomsday bunker," clarifying in a recent interview that the underground space is merely a "little shelter" and that "it's like a basement."

Rumors about the alleged Kauai bunker originated from a December 2023 WIRED investigation, which described extensive construction at Zuckerberg's 1,400-acre Koolau Ranch in Hawaii.

The report suggested the property includes a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter featuring a blast-resistant door, escape hatch and independent energy and food supplies, according to Fortune.

Speculation about the shelter being a post-apocalyptic bunker grew due to the secrecy surrounding the project, with workers bound by nondisclosure agreements and divided into isolated teams to prevent communication about the construction details.

In a December 19 Bloomberg interview, Zuckerberg refuted the narrative, emphasizing that the underground structure is far from the high-tech survival bunker described in the media.

Despite his clarification, Zuckerberg's sprawling estate, which features multiple luxury mansions, high-end security measures and extensive amenities, has continued to attract public scrutiny and curiosity.

