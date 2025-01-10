Mark Zuckerberg compared Jim Jordan's investigation of conservative censorship to "what Elon [Musk] did on the Twitter files," acknowledging significant missteps in Meta's content moderation policies and celebrating recent changes as a victory for free speech.

On Friday, Zuckerberg made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. He highlighted Meta's decision to end the controversial fact-checking program and transition to a Community Notes system similar to the one used by X (formerly Twitter).

🚨 NEW FROM ZUCKERBERG:



"What Elon did on the Twitter files when he took over that company, I think @Jim_Jordan basically did that for the rest of the industry with the congressional investigation he did."



This move followed revelations from Jordan's investigation, which Zuckerberg likened to Musk's exposé of internal practices at Twitter.

In 2023, Jordan launched an investigation into alleged censorship, uncovering internal practices that sparked broader debates about free expression and bias in social media moderation. That investigation focused largely on the relationship between Meta and the Biden administration.

Meta implemented its third-party fact-checking program in 2016 following concerns about misinformation during the presidential election, Sara A. Carter reported.

However, critics, particularly conservatives, argued the system unfairly targeted their viewpoints, with some accusing Meta of acting under political pressure.

Conservative leaders have celebrated the changes at Meta, seeing them as a triumph for free speech and accountability in tech.

Meta's rollout of the Community Notes system is expected to unfold over the coming year in the United States.

Originally published by Latin Times