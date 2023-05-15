KEY POINTS Entrepreneur and TV personality Martha Stewart is worth $400 million at 81

Stewart was the first self-made American female billionaire

Stewart considers her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover "kind of historic"

Martha Stewart joins Megan Fox and others on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Stewart landed a swimsuit cover at 81. She's among the four celebrities featured in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue alongside Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

Stewart, an American entrepreneur, TV personality and author, has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings came from her business conglomerates, including TV, magazines and home products.

At the peak of her career, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia had an explosive IPO. When her company went public, she became the first self-made American female billionaire. Her net worth at the time was $1 billion.

She previously spoke about this in an interview with People.

"[My company] Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia went public in 1999. I was the first self-made female billionaire," Stewart said. "Many other women have built amazing companies and done very well. I think I had a good part in that, without being an overt feminist."

However, the company's bubble burst, and its market cap dropped by more than 50%. By February 2002, the stock price had gone down to $16 per share, causing her to lose her billionaire status.

Stewart has also launched several books through Clarkson Potter publishing imprint, including "Martha Stewart's Quick Cook" (1983), "Martha Stewart's Hors D'oeuvres" (1984), "Martha Stewart's Pies & Tarts" (1985), "Weddings" (1987), "The Wedding Planner" (1988), "Martha Stewart's Secrets for Entertaining" (1988), "Martha Stewart's Quick Cook Menus" (1988) and "Martha Stewart's Christmas" (1989).

She also wrote several columns and magazine articles and made appearances on TV programs like "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "Larry King Live."

Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, in late 1990 with Time Publishing Ventures had an initial rate base of 250,000. Its success paved the way for Stewart to have her own show, "Martha Stewart Living," a weekly half-hour program that expanded to a full hour and ran from 1999 until 2004.

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark -- this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

Stewart spoke about her swimsuit cover photo on "Today" Monday. In the snaps, she posed in the Dominica Republic and appeared in a total of 10 looks, CNN reported.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" Stewart said, adding, "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

CNN noted that her career started as a model when she was 15 before she worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street. She later started a catering business, which eventually grew into a lifestyle media company.