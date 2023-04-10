KEY POINTS Martha Stewart shared a photo from Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' visit to her farm in New York

The lifestyle icon said the celebrity couple were out looking at the "beautiful" town of Bedford

Stewart showed them around her farm and inside the winter house

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders spent the Easter weekend with Martha Stewart at her famed farm in upstate New York.

On Sunday, the lifestyle icon took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Davidson and Wonders standing on the steps outside one of the homes on Stewart's sprawling estate, Cantitoe Corners, in Bedford, New York.

In the snap, the trio smiles at the camera, with the "King of Staten Island" actor standing in between the two ladies. Davidson had his arm around Stewart's shoulder and held a tray of fresh farm eggs with his other hand.

"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart wrote of Davidson and Wonders, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!"

Wonders commented on the post with emojis of two bunnies and a white heart.

Martha Stewart Gets Easter Visit from Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple!' https://t.co/UXntg59JIt — People (@people) April 9, 2023

Fans and followers were happy to see Stewart and the comedian hanging out together and joked about the previous romance rumors involving the 81-year-old and Davidson.

"So cute. Pete and Martha's friendship. I love that he is bringing his new love to meet Martha!! Good vibes all around. Happy Easter!!" one person commented on Stewart's post.

Another added, "Oh no! Pete and Martha are an item now. I'm just jealous, Pete. Martha's a catch!"

"Every day Pete gets closer to shooting his shot. Or, is Martha closer to shooting hers? There's so much tension," a third netizen joked.

"Pete taking Chase to Martha's farm has to be [in the] top 5 date trips of all time. [face with tears of joy emoji]. He even got her some fresh eggs. Yes, please," another wrote.

In 2022, Stewart and Davidson sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, with fans posting memes that the Martha Stewart Living mogul could be his next girlfriend following his split from Kim Kardashian.

However, Stewart told the Daily Mail that she couldn't be Davidson's next love interest.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," she said in August last year as she was preparing to open her first-ever restaurant at the Paris in Las Vegas. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way."

Two months later, however, Stewart didn't hide her admiration for Davidson while playing "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

When describing the first mystery man, host Drew Barrymore said, "Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," to which the cookbook author quickly held up her green flag, showing that she was game.

"OK, your date is Pete Davidson," the "Charlie's Angels" actress quipped.

Stewart continued to raise her green flag, saying, "I mean he has dated so many women."

She clarified that this wasn't a bad thing, adding: "I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

The "50 First Dates" star noted that she has heard nothing but positive things about the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

Stewart agreed, saying of Davidson: "Oh he is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."

Davidson and Wonders, who met on the set of their film "Bodies Bodies Bodies," first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

They have since been spotted packing on the PDA during various outings and vacations together.