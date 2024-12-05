Maryland Man Arrested After Wife Posted TikTok of Him Torching Words 'Trump' and 'USA' Into Pavement Outside Their Home
The man used a flamethrower to sear the words into the road.
A Maryland man was arrested after his wife posted a TikTok of him torching the words "TRUMP" and "USA" into the pavement outside of their home.
Craig Philip McQuin, 35, was arrested after police and fire, arson and explosive investigators responded to a report of property destruction, the Baltimore Banner reported.
Upon arrival, police found someone had burned "TRUMP" and "USA" into the middle of a road in Glen Burnie. Law enforcement then discovered a TikTok video showing McQuin using a flamethrower to sear the words into the pavement, per the Baltimore Banner.
McQuin was charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property and possession of a destructive device since flamethrowers are prohibited in Maryland.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
10 Creative Ways To Save Money In The Digital-First Society
-
Insights On Common Candidate Mistakes & Tips For Interview Success: The STAR Method
-
Crypto Top 5: The Altcoins That Kicked Off December With A Bang
-
Soldiers Vs Office Chairs: South Korea's Martial Law Standoff
-
Trump Trolls Trudeau At Mar-a-Lago Meeting, Tells Him Canada Can Become '51st State' After Tariffs Kill Its Economy
-
An RFK Jr. Fan Convinced Canada's Second Largest City To Remove Fluoride From Drinking Water