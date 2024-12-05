A Maryland man was arrested after his wife posted a TikTok of him torching the words "TRUMP" and "USA" into the pavement outside of their home.

Craig Philip McQuin, 35, was arrested after police and fire, arson and explosive investigators responded to a report of property destruction, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Upon arrival, police found someone had burned "TRUMP" and "USA" into the middle of a road in Glen Burnie. Law enforcement then discovered a TikTok video showing McQuin using a flamethrower to sear the words into the pavement, per the Baltimore Banner.

McQuin was charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property and possession of a destructive device since flamethrowers are prohibited in Maryland.

