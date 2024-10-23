A Massachusetts resident has forced his small town to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars to block a pro-Trump sign he's projecting onto a local water tower.

The town recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to inform him that he is violating the town's bylaws, NBC10 reported. Although the homeowner hasn't projected the political message since receiving the letter, he also has not agreed in writing to not do it again.

If the homeowner chooses to ignore the town's warnings, the town can seek damages for trespassing and causing a nuisance.

Since the issue started, town officials told NBC10 they have been threatened and targeted by Trump supporters.

"The unnecessary situation endured by the Town of Hanson by a single resident trying to make a political statement has not only caused an undue financial burden on the Town but it has resulted in at least one threat sent in a voicemail toward a Town official and a number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and email messages to Town employees who are just doing their jobs," the town said in a statement obtained by NBC10.

Police are investigating the threats.