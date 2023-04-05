KEY POINTS YouTuber Tanner Cook was shot at a Virginia mall Sunday while recording a prank video

Cook underwent surgery after a bullet pierced through his stomach and liver

The suspect is now detained without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center

Tanner Cook, a YouTuber known for pulling off "Jacka-s"-style pranks on strangers, was shot Sunday, leaving him with serious injuries to the stomach and liver, according to several reports.

The 21-year-old content creator was filming a prank video for his YouTube channel "Classified Goons" at the shopping mall Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Virginia, when his intended target allegedly got mad, pulled out a gun and then shot him on the spot.

Authorities arrested the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Alan Colie, of Leesburg, Virginia.

Cook was immediately brought to the Reston Hospital Center for further treatment after he was found outside the mall near the Cheesecake Factory with a wound to his stomach, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported, citing Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Thomas Julia.

"I was playing a prank, a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well and shot me," Cook told WUSA9 from his hospital bed in the intensive care unit. "He didn't say anything to me."

His father, Jeramy Cook, said of the incident, "They were making a video at the mall and trying to have fun with people and this guy wasn't having fun. There was a phone that was around him and they were interviewing or talking to him, and he didn't like it and he pulled out his gun and shot my son."

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman revealed in a statement to WUSA9 that the shooting was the result of an altercation that broke out between the two men in the food court.

Though the shooting incident was not caught on camera, a video captured by Instagram user @thisismyu5ername showed Colie being arrested on the ground.

Another video, shot by a friend of the YouTuber, allegedly showed the suspect pulling out a semi-automatic pistol. It is now part of the evidence.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet said that Cook and Colie did not know each other before the incident.

Colie was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building.

He appeared via video in Loudoun General District Court Monday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 3 and was assigned a public defender.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Despite the incident, Cook said that he will continue with his "passion" for creating prank videos.

His father said he does not feel anger or bitterness toward Colie.

Meanwhile, the Dulles Town Center has already reopened as of Monday after it was closed for a whole day due to the incident.

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors chair Phyllis Randall said that she received many calls from "worried" and "traumatized" constituents and that she would focus on witnesses of the shooting who may be suffering from "secondary trauma."