Former Rep. Matt Gaetz admitted to "womanizing" more that he should have in a post to X while he continued to deny allegations that he had sexual encounters with underage women.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court," Gaetz wrote in the tweet posted Wednesday morning.

Gaetz's statement came after the House Ethics Committee reversed its decision to withhold their report on his conduct from being published publicly, sources told CNN.

The former Florida representative faced several allegations, including sexual misconduct, using campaign funds for personal use and accepting bribes. During the Ethics Committee's investigation, a woman testified that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17, as reported by ABC News.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations.

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes.



I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me.



Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 18, 2024

"My 30's were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too," Gaetz wrote in the tweet. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now."

The Department of Justice previously investigated the allegations against Gaetz, but did not file any charges.

Donald Trump previously nominated Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, however Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration in November, saying that media attention on him was a "distraction" for Trump's transition.