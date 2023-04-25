KEY POINTS Mattel released its first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome as part of its Fashionistas line

The new Barbie is a collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society

NDSS spokesperson Kayla McKeon collaborated with the toy maker on the design of the doll

Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie as part of its efforts to make its iconic doll range more inclusive.

On Tuesday, "Good Morning America" gave an exclusive first look at the first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome, a genetic condition that affects cognitive ability and causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

The new doll is a collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and is the latest addition to the toy maker's Barbie Fashionistas line.

NDSS president Kandi Pickard appeared on the morning show along with Kayla McKeon, a spokesperson for the organization, to share details about the one-of-a-kind Barbie, including features and special accessories that make the doll stand out from the rest, such as her three-arrowed pink necklace.

"Those three arrows that are pointing upward, that is what makes up Down syndrome, the three copies of the 21st chromosome. And those three arrows are a symbol of Down syndrome," McKeon said of the doll's features. "Which is a lucky few. And that is what unites the community together."

The new doll has a shorter frame and longer torso than other Barbies. It also has a rounder face shape, almond-shaped eyes, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge, according to a statement from Mattel obtained by Reuters.

"The doll's palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down's syndrome," the company said.

The new Barbie's dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness, according to the toy maker.

Barbie has launched their first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome. pic.twitter.com/FZKVw7ryrB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2023

The NDSS spokesperson shared her thoughts on the importance of representation in this day and age, saying that having a Barbie doll with Down syndrome was "pivotal" as it showed how multi-faceted a woman with the genetic disease could be.

"It showcases the ability of women with Down syndrome. Not just a registered lobbyist, but a woman who is rocking a yellow-and-blue dress. She's definitely a fashionista," McKeon said on "GMA."

When asked about how the doll came to be, McKeon revealed that Mattel approached her to help design it. She shared that it was "incredible" to make a doll that was "so unique, and showing a person with Down syndrome."

As for Pickard, she said she was happy to see Mattel step up its game and answer NDSS' call to launch a Barbie with Down syndrome because many in the community had been requesting it for a while now.

"I have to say that the Down syndrome community has been asking for a Barbie with Down syndrome, and Mattel listened, and we feel represented in our community," Pickard said. "I think that this doll, whether you have Down syndrome, you know somebody with Down syndrome, or if it's the first time you've heard of Down syndrome — this Barbie's for you."

Mattel said on its official website that it "recognizes the importance of representation and is committed to doing the work to inspire the next generation."

The toy maker launched its Barbie Fashionistas line in a bid to offer children more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities.

The line also includes a doll with a prosthetic leg, one with hearing aids, another that comes with a wheelchair and a doll with the skin condition vitiligo, which causes patches of skin to lose their pigment.

The Barbie with Down syndrome doll is now up for grabs for $10.99. It can be purchased online or via a local store.