MatterFi Launches Fraud-Resilient, Decentralized, Private AI Agent For Payments
KEY POINTS
- The AI agent utilizes a decentralized Send-to-Name system and is fully AML/KYC compliant
- AI agents are changing the game in security: MatterFi CEO Michal Pospieszalski
- MatterFi provides a security-focused foundational layer for financial services to build into the crypto ecosystem
MatterFi, the fintech infrastructure changing the game in finance security for humans and artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of its decentralized and private AI agent for payments, marking the first ever release of such product.
The bespoke automated solution reduces the tendencies of fraud, theft, hacking, and other security incidents while still providing full transparency for transacting parties. The AI agent is highly resilient to fraud due to MatterFi's decentralized Send-to-Name system, a fully AML/KYC (anti-money laundering and know-your-customer) compliant feature on every chain, token and asset, both for digital assets in custody or on the blockchain.
Resolving Key Security Concerns in the Vulnerable Industry
The AI product prevents hacking, phishing, SIM swapping, money laundering, and thefts of assets in exchanges and custodial service providers.
Through its end-to-end cryptographic proofs that don't need passwords and logins, MatterFi is revolutionizing the way transparency is handled in the fintech space.
Notably, the MatterFi system empowers both humans and AI agents with full transparency between transacting parties while still keeping the transactions private from third parties, further preventing intervention from malicious actors.
The Evolving Role of AI Agents in Finance Security
AI has become the biggest revolution in the broader tech industry in the past decade, and the arrival of AI agents in the fintech space further cemented AI's place in the new digital economy.
Furthermore, MatterFi's AI agent, that specializes in security, is building on the fintech firm's vision of a future where just about any asset can be tokenized and the true potential of consumer and institutional finance is unlocked.
"AI agents are changing the game for security. The MatterFi AI agent is fully autonomous, patent pending innovation built for everything from payment processors and credit cards to mobile carriers, so that these entities can protect their users and their autonomous agents while remaining fully AML/KYC compliant," MatterFi CEO Michal "Mehow" Pospieszalski told International Business Times.
MatterFi: A Layer of Top Notch Security
In a cryptocurrency industry that remains vulnerable to security incidents all year round, MatterFi is transforming security through its foundational layer for financial services to build into the crypto ecosystem with a security-first foundation.
With MatterFi, users don't need to understand the complex nature of crypto addresses and can simply "send to a name." Users can also directly control their assets and swap them with other users worldwide – all with the assurance of cryptographically proven AML/KYC processes.
